Home / News / India /  Delhi pollution: CM announces 5,000 aid to workers amid construction ban

Delhi pollution: CM announces 5,000 aid to workers amid construction ban

1 min read . 01:42 PM ISTLivemint
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on the road amid low visibilty due to smog, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 367 in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI10_30_2022_000044B)

  • Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities, except in essential projects and non-polluting activities
  • Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 376 at 9 am

Delhi Government will pay the construction worker 5,000 as a one-time compensation after it suspended construction and demolition activities in the city due to the rising level of pollution.

Delhi and its adjoining areas are reeling from polluted air, causing respiratory problems among the local residents. Every winter, Delhi is blanketed in smog as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke from the burning of crop residues in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab ahead of the new crop season.

Last month the Delhi government imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities, except in essential projects and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical works.

The construction ban excludes projects concerning national security, defence, railways, and metro rail among others.

Yesterday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi issued a notice to stop work at the BJP headquarters in the city and imposed a fine of 5 lakh on private firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd for violating the ban on construction and demolition work imposed in view of worsening air quality in the city.

Officials said the minister noticed construction work at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg while he was returning after inspecting a construction site of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Delhi's pollution was in the "very poor" category early on Wednesday, better than Tuesday's "severe" reading, according to data from the Ministry of Earth Science.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 376 at 9 am.

The 24-hour average AQI was 424 at 4 pm on Tuesday, the worst since December 26 last year when it was 459.

An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago's (EPIC) Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released in June, the residents of Delhi stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy due to poor air quality.

With the spike in pollution, on Wednesday Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to people to work from home to reduce vehicular pollution. In addition, it has also suggested the use of shared transport.

