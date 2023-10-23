Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal govt implements this to curb the menace. Here's what changes
Delhi air pollution news: National capital Delhi's air quality like it Maharashtra counterpart Mumbai has remained in the ‘very poor’ category, rekindling fears of severe breathing troubles, smog ahead of the winter season. Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai has informed that second phase of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi.