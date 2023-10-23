Delhi air pollution news: National capital Delhi 's air quality like it Maharashtra counterpart Mumbai has remained in the ‘very poor’ category, rekindling fears of severe breathing troubles, smog ahead of the winter season. Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai has informed that second phase of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi.

Rai informed that GRAP second phase has been implemented with the aim to reduce the effect of increased pollution in the national capital.

The Environment Minister also noted that a meeting has been called on Monday at 12 p.m. with all the concerned departments in connection to the execution of the GRAP phase 2 in Delhi. The meeting has also been called keeping in mind the upcoming festival of Diwali.

"The cold has started increasing in Delhi and the speed of the wind has decreased, this may result in an increase in pollution... The particulate matter is staying near the ground. The second phase of GRAP has been implemented in Delhi... A meeting has been called with all the concerned departments to discuss the execution of the GRAP phase 2," Rai told news agency ANI.

"The weather is not in our hands but the sources need to be controlled so that the effect of pollution on the health of the people is reduced as much as possible," the Environment Minister added.

When asked about the steps being taken to decrease pollution in the national capital, Gopal Rai said that GRAP 2 is mainly about cleaning and water sprinkling.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

What changes under GRAP -2?

As explained by minister Rai, under GRAP 2

-GRAP 2 is mainly about cleaning and water sprinkling.

-The frequency of buses and trains would be increased

-Parking charges would be increased so that people would use less vehicles

-Since winter is increasing, people will be burning bonfires, so Resident Welfare Association (RWA) would be guided to provide heaters to their people

Delhi air pollution update

The overall air quality in the national capital on Monday morning was recorded in the 'Very Poor category', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306 against 302 recorded on Sunday afternoon, as per SAFAR-India.

The overall air quality in the National Capital Delhi deteriorated from the 'poor' category to the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index at 302 on Sunday afternoon, as per data from SAFAR-India.

On Sunday morning, the overall air quality was recorded in the 'poor category' with an AQI of 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!