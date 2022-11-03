Delhi pollution 'crime against humanity', demands to 'shut schools' grow

As a blanket of smog engulfs the national capital Delhi, demand has grown to shut schools in view of the health of children. The air quality index (AQI) in the Delhi-NCR region has continued to remain under the "severe" category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI stood at more than 450 in several areas in the city and the reading above 400 affects healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing diseases.

