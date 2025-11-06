Black lungs and broken promises: The high cost of breathing in Delhi
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 06 Nov 2025, 05:17 pm IST
Summary
Modern medicine added decades, but pollution steals years back. Delhi residents lose 8.2 years to toxic air. We dissect this complex regional crisis, the failed efforts, and the shocking factors keeping north India permanently choked.
New Delhi: For most part of human civilization, the average life expectancy was dismal. Someone born in 1800 was not expected to live beyond thirty. A century later, by 1900, this number improved only marginally to 32 years. The largest increase came post 1950s, when life expectancy rose from a little over 46 years to 73 years by 2023. This dramatic rise in the length of human life was possibly because of multiple advancements in healthcare, access to vaccines, better nutrition and improvement of living standards.
