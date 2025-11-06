Black lungs and broken promises: The high cost of breathing in Delhi

How has 2025 fared so far for the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), which is home to more than 21 million residents? As per the environment ministry, the average AQI for Delhi-NCR between January and October was 170, the lowest since 2018 (except for 2020 when a national lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp improvement in air quality). But this period of relatively cleaner air in 2025, due to ample rains washing away pollutants, went up in flames literally, beginning Diwali. After the Supreme Court allowed the bursting of so-called ‘green’ crackers, Delhi woke up the day after Diwali to a thick layer of smog. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed an average AQI of 359. The air quality was ‘very poor’ and the worst of the past three years.