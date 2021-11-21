The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order allowing 30 standing commuters per coach in Delhi Metro and standing passengers up to 50 per cent of seating capacity in intra-state buses.

In light of the current air pollution situation in the region, both transport mediums are running on 100 per cent seating capacity to minimise use of private vehicles.

The DDMA order reads, "in view of the prevailing air pollution situation in NCT of Delhi, it has been felt to augment the carrying capacity of public transport system (buses/ Delhi Metro) so as to minimize the use of private vehicles in order to improve the ambient air quality of the city."

In Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, the maximum number of passengers allowed to travel in standing position will be 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

So far, metro trains and buses in Delhi were allowed to run with hundred per cent seating capacity only to reduce crowding to check the spread of COVID-19

In the case of buses, boarding will be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door.

The Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been instructed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, the transport department had sent a proposal to DDMA seeking its permission for standing passengers in public transport. Additionally, the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the severe category and the Delhi government had suggested implementing work from home policy in Delhi-NCR and closing down industries as part of measures to deal with the pollution crisis during a meeting with other northern states.





