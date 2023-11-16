Delhi pollution: Do odd-even schemes work? Here’s what data says
Summary
- Even though the Delhi government has repeatedly vouched for it, questions have been raised over the effectiveness of the odd-even scheme, which has been implemented thrice in the city since 2016.
The odd-even road rationing formula could make a comeback if Delhi's air quality index enters the "severe plus" category, the capital city’s environment minister said on Tuesday as the pollution worsened after Diwali. The minister's comment came a week after the Supreme Court had reprimanded the governments of Delhi and neighbouring states for failing to curb pollution and termed the proposed traffic-rationing scheme "mere optics".