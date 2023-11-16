comScore

Delhi pollution: Do odd-even schemes work? Here’s what data says

Shuja Asrar 1 min read 16 Nov 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Photo: Ravi Choudhary/Hindustan Times

Summary

  • Even though the Delhi government has repeatedly vouched for it, questions have been raised over the effectiveness of the odd-even scheme, which has been implemented thrice in the city since 2016.

The odd-even road rationing formula could make a comeback if Delhi's air quality index enters the "severe plus" category, the capital city’s environment minister said on Tuesday as the pollution worsened after Diwali. The minister's comment came a week after the Supreme Court had reprimanded the governments of Delhi and neighbouring states for failing to curb pollution and termed the proposed traffic-rationing scheme "mere optics".

For the last two weeks, the city's air quality has remained fragile, with the AQI repeatedly entering the severe category. The Aam Aadmi Party government announced the implementation of the odd-even rule during 13-20 November 2023 as part of its Graded Response Action Plan. But the decision was kept on hold after a brief spell of rain improved the air quality. Now it seems to be back on the table after the ban on firecrackers was outed with impunity on Diwali.

Even though the Delhi government has repeatedly vouched for it, questions have been raised over the effectiveness of the odd-even scheme, which has been

implemented thrice in the city starting with 2016. Barring the first instance, the trac rationing scheme has had no visible impact on improving the air quality in the city. Mint analyses the impact of the scheme on reducing the city's toxic air.

