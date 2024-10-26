Delhi pollution effect: BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva admitted to hospital after dip in polluted Yamuna river

Delhi pollution effect: Two days after taking a dip in the polluted river Yamuna, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Virendraa Sachdeva was hospitalised on Saturday morning, reported ANI. The Delhi BJP president took a dip at the Yamuna ghat near ITO as a mark of protest against the “corruption” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

The Delhi BJP President was admitted to RML Nursing Home in the city after he complained of shortness of breath and severe skin irritation. Notably, the politician had no history of breathing issues or skin irritation.

“Virendraa Sachdeva is experiencing severe itching, and his breathing is uncomfortable,” Delhi BJP said in a statement released on Saturday.

Account for ₹ 8,500 crores given to clean Yamuna: Sachdeva Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva had challenged AAP leaders, including Delhi CM Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, to take stock of the Yamuna river, which is struggling with the menace of pollution. Multiple sections of the river are witnessing thick layer of froth due to water pollution.

The BJP president also attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders and told ANI on Thursday, “We have arranged a red carpet as people who used to live in 'Sheesh Mahal' are accustomed to it. We have also arranged two chairs as this tradition was initiated by Atishi herself. If she comes, she will need two chairs. If Arvind Kejriwal comes, we will be happy. Although he is on bail, he was the chief minister of Delhi. We will wait for some more time if they come.”

"They should account for the ₹8,500 crores given by the Central government to clean the Yamuna," Sachdeva added.

‘Talk to Haryana and stop…’: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to Sachdeva Retaliating to Virendraa Sachdeva's allegations, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj denied the BJP leader's claims and said that maximum pollution in Yamuna is the result of industrial waste released from Haryana's Sonipat and Panipat. He also claimed that there is no industrial waste dumping into the river from Delhi.