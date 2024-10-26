Delhi pollution effect: BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva admitted to hospital after dip in polluted Yamuna river

BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva was hospitalised days after taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna. He experienced severe skin irritation and breathing issues.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 01:51 PM IST
A screengrab shows Virendraa Sachdeva in the Yamuna at ITO ghat on Thursday. (HT Photo)
A screengrab shows Virendraa Sachdeva in the Yamuna at ITO ghat on Thursday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Delhi pollution effect: Two days after taking a dip in the polluted river Yamuna, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Virendraa Sachdeva was hospitalised on Saturday morning, reported ANI. The Delhi BJP president took a dip at the Yamuna ghat near ITO as a mark of protest against the “corruption” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

The Delhi BJP President was admitted to RML Nursing Home in the city after he complained of shortness of breath and severe skin irritation. Notably, the politician had no history of breathing issues or skin irritation.

Also Read | Uber horror: Delhi woman faces ‘rape threat’ during late-night travel

“Virendraa Sachdeva is experiencing severe itching, and his breathing is uncomfortable,” Delhi BJP said in a statement released on Saturday.

Account for 8,500 crores given to clean Yamuna: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva had challenged AAP leaders, including Delhi CM Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, to take stock of the Yamuna river, which is struggling with the menace of pollution. Multiple sections of the river are witnessing thick layer of froth due to water pollution.

The BJP president also attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders and told ANI on Thursday, “We have arranged a red carpet as people who used to live in 'Sheesh Mahal' are accustomed to it. We have also arranged two chairs as this tradition was initiated by Atishi herself. If she comes, she will need two chairs. If Arvind Kejriwal comes, we will be happy. Although he is on bail, he was the chief minister of Delhi. We will wait for some more time if they come.”

Also Read | Delhi High Court calls Wikipedia’s open-access editing ‘dangerous’: Know why

"They should account for the 8,500 crores given by the Central government to clean the Yamuna," Sachdeva added.

‘Talk to Haryana and stop…’: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to Sachdeva

Retaliating to Virendraa Sachdeva's allegations, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj denied the BJP leader's claims and said that maximum pollution in Yamuna is the result of industrial waste released from Haryana's Sonipat and Panipat. He also claimed that there is no industrial waste dumping into the river from Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi pollution: AAP govt launches ’Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign

“As far as industrial waste in the Yamuna is concerned, there is no industry in Delhi. Industrial waste is coming from the drains of Panipat and Sonipat. This has been verified, and the NGT has said this many times. If Virendra Sachdeva is serious about this, he should talk to the Haryana government and stop industrial waste from Sonipat and Panipat,” ANI quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi pollution effect: BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva admitted to hospital after dip in polluted Yamuna river

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.