The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday banned the use of electricity generator sets of all capacities, running on diesel, petrol, kerosene from 15 October to tackle air pollution in the winter season. However, essential and emergency services like hospitals, railways will remain exempted, according to the DPCC.

The decision comes a day after the national capital’s air quality on Tuesday deteriorated to the “very poor" category for the first time this season. Government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR, stated that the air quality index was not likely to improve for the next two days.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also written to Union power minister seeking closure of 11 thermal power stations around Delhi, which contribute majorly to pollution in the city and its neighbouring areas.

Air pollution in Delhi typically worsens during the winter months from October to January. It was in the “poor category" for six consecutive days after it began to decline on 7 October for the first time in more than three months.

Strict vigil against polluting activities

Stepping up efforts for ensuring better air quality, as many as 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed to make extensive field visits from 15 October this year to 28 February next year.

The teams will visit Delhi and NCR towns, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan. These teams will specifically focus on hotspot areas where the problem is aggravated.

On spot reporting of major air polluting sources such as major construction activities without proper control measures, dumping of garbage and construction waste alongside the roads and on open plots, unpaved roads, open burning of garbage/industrial waste, etc. will be done using SAMEER App.

Also, feedback on polluting activities will be shared with concerned agencies through an automated system, for quick action. All details will also be shared with the state governments. This will help in taking timely actions and monitoring at appropriate levels by the concerned agencies.

