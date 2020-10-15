NEW DELHI : As Delhi ’s air quality slipped to “very poor" category, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday launched an initiative to tackle the problem of rising air pollution in the capital and also to stop the air quality from deteriorating to emergency levels.

Air pollution is rising in the national capital this time due to stubble burning, as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Meanwhile, Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar said that 95% of air pollution in the city is due to local factors.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in the 'very poor' level.

Steps taken to fix the pollution menace:

1) CM Kejriwal addressed a press conference today and said, "We are launching a campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. Delhi starts this today as a part of our campaign ‘Yudh, pradushan ke virudh’ in our bid to tackle pollution. Let's all pledge to turn off our vehicles at red lights. Every single effort will contribute to reducing pollution."

2) CM Kejriwal said that among one crore vehicles in the city, if 30 to 40 lakh vehicles come on the road every day and keep idling at traffic signals, it increases air pollution levels. So switching off vehicle engines will not only stop pollution but also result in saving of ₹7,000 per vehicle every year, Kejriwal added.

3) Meawhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has deployed 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR region. The CPCB has also urged the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field. "CPCB will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR, starting October 15, 2020. We have asked the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field for checking compliance to various directions given by us," said the CPCB on Thursday.

4) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed ₹20 lakh fine on Public Works Department (PWD) for not following environmental regulations at a construction site in Burari during a surprise visit on Thursday. "I will visit this site tomorrow also and if required will impose fine again," he said.

5) On Wednesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) banned the use of electricity generator sets of all capacities, running on diesel, petrol, kerosene from today to tackle air pollution in the winter season. However, essential and emergency services like hospitals, railways will remain exempted, according to the DPCC.

