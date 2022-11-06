Delhi pollution: Experts say lifting GRAP-IV curbs will be a hasty decision

Experts cautioned on Sunday against making a hasty decision regarding curbs that were imposed in Delhi-NCR as part of the final phase of an action plan to combat air pollution.
Their response came after the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which had banned trucks from entering the capital and the use of non-BS VI diesel-powered light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR, was ordered to be lifted by authorities on Sunday (GRAP).
The restrictions were imposed three days ago.
An official said that a high-level meeting, to be presided over by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday, is likely to decide to reopen primary schools and to revoke the directive asking 50% of government employees to work from home.
According to environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, it might be premature to reinstate curbs because the air quality has slightly improved due to a favourable wind speed and will return to the "severe" category in a few days.
"These are knee jerk reactions and should be avoided. It is too soon to do away with the restrictions. The government should instead analyse the situation and bide some time before revoking the curbs because this situation will be there for a long time," he added.
Environmentalist Jyoti Pande agreed with him, claiming that the government has been taking action to put out fires rather than reducing emissions and other sources of pollution.
"Every year, the GRAP comes in and curbs are implemented. GRAP is a fire-fighting exercise," she said. Due to Delhi's toxic air, Pande left the city, but she claimed that leaving her friends and extended family behind was difficult for her.
Parents urged the government to take action to prevent learning losses for kids as the decision to reopen schools is expected to be made on Monday. How long will the children have to deal with this uncertainty, asked Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents' Association.
"What will the parents do? I am ready to send my child to school if the air quality improves but instead of working to curb pollution now, the government should take year-long measures to reduce it. When the air quality has entered the severe category, we had demanded school closure," she said.
Tanya Aggarwal, a lawyer and a mother, also inquired whether the government will revoke school closure order.
"Hi @ArvindKejriwal - if @CAQM_Official has lifted stage IV, is @Dir_Education revoking school closure order? Or will schools remain closed while trucks & diesel cars return and comm’l activity resumes? Ever thought about fixing sources of #AirPollution instead of only reacting?" she tweeted.
An order from the Commission for Air Quality Management read, “As the present AQI level of Delhi is around 339 which is about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-IV actions (Delhi AQI > 450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all stages up to Stage-IV are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI."
"The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further," it added.
