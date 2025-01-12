Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Pollution: GRAP III curbs withdrawn as AQI improves amid rainfall — What is allowed, what still remains banned?

Delhi Pollution: GRAP III curbs withdrawn as AQI improves amid rainfall — What is allowed, what still remains banned?

Livemint

The CAQM has lifted Stage-III measures of the GRAP due to improved air quality in Delhi after recent rainfall. However, Stage I and II measures continue, with authorities urging vigilance to maintain air quality.

Delhi Pollution: GRAP III curbs withdrawn as AQI improves amid rainfall — What is allowed, what still remains banned?

Pollution curbs in Delhi were relaxed on Sunday as rainfall led to an improvement in air quality. Authorities however stressed the need to ensure avoid deterioration as the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. Stage II curbs remain in place across the national capital at this time.

An official order noted that the air quality index of Delhi had improved significantly over the past 24 hours and now stood well below the threshold mandated by the Supreme Court. The apex court had previously directed authorities to invoke GRAP Stage III when the AQI hit the 350 mark.

The air quality of Delhi stood at 278 on Sunday afternoon — showing a significant improvement over the past three days amid light rainfall and thundershowers.

It had been inching closer to the ‘severe’ category earlier this week — standing just 3 points shy of the classification on Friday evening. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board had also noted that 18 out of 29 monitoring stations in the city had recorded AQI readings in the “severe" category with readings above 400 on Friday.

What is now allowed and what still remains banned?

 

  • Non-essential construction work within the private sector is likely to resume after the withdrawal of GRAP Stage III norms. Sites that were previously shut down for non-compliance with statutory guidelines will not resume operations without explicit clearance from the Commission.
  • Classes up to grade V had been shifted to a hybrid mode under Stage III — with parents and students being given the option of online education wherever possible. Schools are likely to resume physical classes in light of the relaxed norms.
  • The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers will be relaxed somewhat in in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards are also permitted to ply in Delhi following the removal of Stage III.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.