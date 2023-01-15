Delhi: GRAP stage 1, 2 measures to continue; restrictions under stage 3 revoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in national capital Delhi has informed that all restriction imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III has been revoked from the Delhi-NCR region.
The CAQM, however, also informed that Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage I and Stage II will continue in the national capital Delhi and National Capital Region.
On 30 December, 2022, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the implementation of restrictions under the Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi-NCR region.
This included, a strict ban on non-essential constructions and demolition activities in the entire NCR. It also included shutting brick kilns, stone crushers, mining and associated activities.
The national capital recorded a cold morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 4.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.
The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 per cent, it said.
The IMD has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.
According to IMD, Delhi-NCR is likely to again experience a cold wave this week with the minimum temperature expected to be around 3 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
The air quality in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 337 on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data revealed that the AQI in the Delhi University area was recorded at 357 while in Pusa, the AQI was 329. The AQI around Delhi airport was 326.
In the area around IIT Delhi, the AQI was 337. In Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 349 and the Lodhi Road area recorded AQI at 327.
