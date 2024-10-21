Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage-II imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates. Read action plan here

Delhi Pollution: As the air quality index of national capital Delhi fell to 'very poor' last week with several monitoring stations approaching the 300 mark, the the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered to implement GRAP-II in Delhi-NCR.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated21 Oct 2024, 06:41 PM IST
Delhi Pollution: As the Air Quality Index (AQI) of national capital, Delhi, fell to 'very poor' last week with several monitoring stations approaching 300 mark, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered to implement Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

In an order issued by the CAQM, the statutory body has directed the authorities to implement the revised schedule of the GRAP Stage-II.

“In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub-Committee has decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP-Very Poor Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 301-400) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force, from 8:00 AM of 22.10.2024 in the National Capital Region (NCR),” CAQM order read.

The CAQM order came after the review meeting of the sub-committee—constituted for invoking actions under the GRAP— of the air quality in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi made available by IMD/IITM.

It is important to note that the AQI of Delhi-NCR since morning has been hovering around 300 and at 4:00 P.M. it has been recorded as 310.

Further, the government-run forecaster IMD has also indicate a likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to particularly remain in "Very Poor" category (DELHI AQI-301-400) in the coming days, owing to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions and calm winds.

CAQM GRAP Stage-II: Action plan

  • Authorities are supposed to carry out mechanical/ vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis.
  • Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.
  • Ensure focussed and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR. Intensify remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots.
  • The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked the authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of alternate power Generating sets/ equipment (DG sets etc.).
  • The commission has further asked the authorities to strictly implement the schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential etc. in accordance with Direction No. 76 dated September 29, 2023.

  • Enhance vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport.
  • Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are advised to necessarily provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass/ MSW burning during winters
  • Authorities implementing the order are directed to intensify inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.

 

 

 

 

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 06:41 PM IST
