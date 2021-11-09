Construction and demolition activities were halted at sites of 54 private properties by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for violating green norms, an official said. Moreover, a fine of ₹16 lakh has also been imposed against the violators as per the guidelines of the green authorities.

The measures have been taken to combat air pollution in the city.

Last week, the air quality in Delhi slipped to the severe category post Diwali celebrations along with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

The notice said, the corporation halted construction and demolition activities at sites of 54 private properties on Monday, where "violations of NGT norms were noticed," it said.

The NDMC also imposed a fine of ₹16 lakh on violators, as per the guidelines of the green authorities, the statement said.

Besides, 90 water tankers are sprinkling water to settle dust in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said.

Delhi's air quality remained in 'severe' category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the city's air quality index (AQI) had stood at 416 (severe) in the late evening.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved to 'very poor' from 'severe' category on Tuesday morning. As per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research, AQI on Tuesday morning stood at 372. A significant improvement from the condition on Monday morning, when the AQI stood at 432.

In Delhi, the air quality was the poorest in five years post Diwali celebration along with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring state. Last Thursday, it entered the severe category and the trend continued till Friday after when the AQI was at 462.

(With inputs from agencies)

