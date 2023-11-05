Delhi's air quality index remained above 400, a sign of massive air pollution, in most of the areas on Sunday. Delhi-NCR residents have continued to breathe the toxic air for days while the city government is trying measures to mitigate the pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) at Ayanagar was 464, in Dwarka Sector-8 at 486, in Jahangirpuri at 463 and around IGI Airport (T3) 480 on Sunday morning.

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer. The concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still over 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization.

The toxic air in Delhi is not just impacting humans but also birds and animals.

Veterinarian Haravtar Singh said since the city air turned fouler, about 10 birds were brought with breathing problems.

"Just like us humans are facing problems due to pollution, even birds, especially pigeons, are being affected. Pigeons mostly inhabit the national capital. Every day, about 50 different types of birds are brought to our hospital in an injured state or suffering from some problem or the other.

Meanwhile, the National Zoological Park has taken various preventive measures for the animals. The zoological park has started doing water sprinkling frequently in the animal enclosures to keep the hydration level up. Diets with multivitamins are also being given to the animals to prevent the impact of polluted air in Delhi.

Separately, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has constituted 517 surveillance teams, constituting 1,119 officers, to check the open burning, illegal construction, and demolition (C&D) waste dumping, checking of C&D sites, and dust on roads under its jurisdiction.