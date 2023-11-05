Delhi's air quality index remained above 400, a sign of massive air pollution, in most of the areas on Sunday. Delhi-NCR residents have continued to breathe the toxic air for days while the city government is trying measures to mitigate the pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) at Ayanagar was 464, in Dwarka Sector-8 at 486, in Jahangirpuri at 463 and around IGI Airport (T3) 480 on Sunday morning.

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer. The concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still over 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization.

The toxic air in Delhi is not just impacting humans but also birds and animals.

Veterinarian Haravtar Singh said since the city air turned fouler, about 10 birds were brought with breathing problems.

"Just like us humans are facing problems due to pollution, even birds, especially pigeons, are being affected. Pigeons mostly inhabit the national capital. Every day, about 50 different types of birds are brought to our hospital in an injured state or suffering from some problem or the other.

Meanwhile, the National Zoological Park has taken various preventive measures for the animals. The zoological park has started doing water sprinkling frequently in the animal enclosures to keep the hydration level up. Diets with multivitamins are also being given to the animals to prevent the impact of polluted air in Delhi.

Separately, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has constituted 517 surveillance teams, constituting 1,119 officers, to check the open burning, illegal construction, and demolition (C&D) waste dumping, checking of C&D sites, and dust on roads under its jurisdiction.

MCD is strictly implementing the Winter Action Plan (WAP)-2023-24 and taking stern action against defaulters.

For violations related to C&D waste norms, 91 challans have been issued and a fine of Rs. 11.8 lakh has been imposed. During October, 163 challans have been issued amounting to Rs. 34 lakhs at C&D sites for violations of norms.

MCD teams also issued eight challans for dust norm violations at construction sites and imposed a fine of Rs. 25 lakh.

MCD issued 13 challans for illegal garbage dumping and imposed a fine of ₹36,000. MCD teams destroyed or seized 38 unauthorised coal tandoors. Four counters were also seized for using coal to prepare food.

MCD has deployed 225 water sprinklers, including 30 mobile anti-smog guns (ASGs), on main roads to mitigate dust pollution.

MCD has installed 20 Anti-smog guns at various facilities of MCD, like C&D plants, SLF, WTE etc.

Delhi, one of the largest urban areas on the planet, is also regularly ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities.

Visible smog is a burden for residents through much of the year, but the problem peaks at the start of winter around Diwali.

The holy day coincides with the weeks when tens of thousands of farmers across north India set fire to their fields to clear crop stubble from recently harvested rice paddies.

That practice is one of the key drivers of Delhi's annual smog problem, worsening the impact of vehicle and industrial emissions.

