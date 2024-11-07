Delhi pollution news: Environmental compensation imposed on farmers for stubble burning. Check details here

With deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Centre has doubled the fine for farmers burning crop residue. As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection and Utilization of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Amendment Rules, 2024 to come into effect.

The notification stated that farmer having an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of ₹5000 which is up from the earlier 2500.

It further added that "Farmer having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of ₹10,000 instead of the earlier ₹5,000.

The notification further stated farmer having an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of ₹30,000.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions combined with vehicular emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during late autumn and winters.

According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) analysis, the city experiences peak pollution from November 1 to 15 when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases.

Major factors behind stubble burning include the paddy-wheat cropping system, cultivation of long-duration paddy varieties, mechanised harvesting that leaves standing crop stubble in the field, labour scarcity, and the lack of a viable market for crop residue.

Studies estimate that during peak burning periods, farm fires contribute up to 30 per cent of PM levels in the Delhi-NCR region and surrounding areas.