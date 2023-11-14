Delhi pollution news: RML Hospital to open special pollution OPD; Check timings and other details here
Delhi pollution news: The special OPD will include departments for ENT, skin, respiratory tract, eye, and psychiatric care. The move comes as the number of patients due to pollution in Delhi has risen by almost 30 percent.
Delhi pollution news: With Delhi's air quality deteriorating, the authorities of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a government hospital in the city, have decided to establish a special Out-Patient Department (OPD) for pollution-related illnesses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message