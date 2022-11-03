Noida schools ordered to hold online classes till 8 Nov amid severe smog scare

In light of the National Capital Region's increasing pollution, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were ordered on Thursday to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 until November 8.
In light of the National Capital Region's increasing pollution, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were ordered on Thursday to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 until November 8.
Dharmveer Singh, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) for Gautam Buddh Nagar, also instructed the schools to hold classes for students in Classes 9 through 12 online whenever possible.
Dharmveer Singh, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) for Gautam Buddh Nagar, also instructed the schools to hold classes for students in Classes 9 through 12 online whenever possible.
The order further stated that all outdoor activities, including sports and meetings, would remain totally prohibited in all schools.
The order further stated that all outdoor activities, including sports and meetings, would remain totally prohibited in all schools.
"All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible," Singh said.
"All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible," Singh said.
"However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8," the DIOS told PTI.
"However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8," the DIOS told PTI.
According to the officer, there are currently 1,800 schools, including higher education facilities, located throughout Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
According to the officer, there are currently 1,800 schools, including higher education facilities, located throughout Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
On Thursday, Noida and Greater Noida experienced severe air pollution levels, with parts of the western Uttar Pradesh district bordering Delhi being completely enveloped in thick smog.
On Thursday, Noida and Greater Noida experienced severe air pollution levels, with parts of the western Uttar Pradesh district bordering Delhi being completely enveloped in thick smog.
As part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the GRAP, a central panel ordered authorities to prohibit the entry of trucks into the capital as well as the use of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and neighboring NCR districts.
As part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the GRAP, a central panel ordered authorities to prohibit the entry of trucks into the capital as well as the use of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and neighboring NCR districts.
According to the order, the state government may decide whether to close schools, prohibit non-emergency commercial activity, and regulate vehicle traffic on an odd-even basis.
According to the order, the state government may decide whether to close schools, prohibit non-emergency commercial activity, and regulate vehicle traffic on an odd-even basis.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.