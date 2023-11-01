To curb pollution and improve air quality, only CNG, electric and BS-VI-compliant diesel buses will be permitted to ply between Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from today, November 1, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The directions have been sent across the Delhi-NCR authorities to reduce emissions from diesel-powered buses and combat the rising levels of pollution in Delhi and NCR regions, that begin with the change in season.

From today, all buses that operate between Delhi and other cities/towns of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that fall in the NCR region, must either be an electric vehicle, CNG, or BS-VI diesel buses.

The directive also mentioned that the buses that will ply between non-NCR areas of Rajasthan to Delhi should be EVs, CNG, or BS-VI diesel buses from January 1, 2024. In Uttar Pradesh, the buses that would operate within eight NCR districts have to be BS-VI-compliant diesel buses from April 1, 2024.

ONLY CNG, EECTRIC, BS-VI TO BE ALLOWED INTO DELHI FROM TODAY

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, too, has directed that all buses coming to the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel, while buses from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan need to follow these norms while coming to the city from Wednesday.

The transport department has issued a circular to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, sharing guidelines for buses that will be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR from Wednesday.

The circular read: "All state government bus services between any city/town in the state of Haryana and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/ BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.11.2023. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc."

"All bus services from non-NCR areas of Rajasthan to Delhi shall also be ensured through EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.01.2024. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc," it said.

For Uttar Pradesh, “All bus services between any NCR city/town in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f. 01.11.2023. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc."

"All 1,433 state government buses operating between non-NCR areas of the state to Delhi and NCR areas of other states shall also be ensured through BS-VI diesel compliant buses w.e.f. 01.07.2024. This shall also be applicable for bus services being operated by State PSUs and private entities etc."

(With agency inputs)

