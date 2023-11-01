Delhi pollution: Only CNG, electric, BS-VI buses allowed to ply between Delhi, NCR from today | Details here
From today, November 1, all buses operating between Delhi and other cities/towns of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that fall in the NCR region, must either be an electric vehicle, CNG, or BS-VI diesel buses
To curb pollution and improve air quality, only CNG, electric and BS-VI-compliant diesel buses will be permitted to ply between Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from today, November 1, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.
