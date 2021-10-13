A dozen of scientists, experts, and environmental organisation have spoken against the worsening quality of Delhi's air from time to time. Delhi is among the major polluted cities in the world as per the United Nations Environmental Programme report. The increasing air pollution in the capital is not just affecting the health of senior citizens, adults but children as well. A new conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has revealed that climate change has left more than 75% of the children feeling suffocated.

As per Livemint's sister publication Livehindustan that Delhi has a high concentration of major pollutant PM 2.5 which is causing respiratory and heart diseases.

The TERI institute conducted the health on 413 children, out of which 75.4% complained of breathlessness, 24.2% complained of itchy eyes, 22.3% complained of regular sneezing or runny nose and 20.9% of children complained of coughing in the morning.

The children surveyed were aged between 14-17 years.

The researchers noted that heavy metals were one of the major components of PM 2.5 that which may result in potential side effects. As per the study, the concentration of zinc content in Delhi's air increased to 615 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter of air) in September 2020 from 379 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter of air) in October 2019. Similarly, the lead content stood at 406 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter of air) in 2020 from 233 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter of air) in 2019.

Yesterday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by not using their vehicle once a week and turning off engines at red lights. He also noted that pollution caused locally was within the safe limits, but stubble burning in other states is pushing it up.

The chief minister said that it is high time Delhiites took responsibility to bring down the city's pollution levels. Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save ₹250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20%, the CM said.

He also urged people to use public transport or pool car at least once in a week. People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.

