Delhi pollution: Over 75% of children feeling suffocated, says study

A dozen of scientists, experts, and environmental organisation have spoken against the worsening quality of Delhi's air from time to time. Delhi is among the major polluted cities in the world as per the United Nations Environmental Programme report. The increasing air pollution in the capital is not just affecting the health of senior citizens, adults but children as well. A new conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has revealed that climate change has left more than 75% of the children feeling suffocated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}