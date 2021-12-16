In an attempt to mitigate the rising air pollution levels in the national capital, Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday to invite suggestions of the public and experts about a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of a report filed by the commission which informed it that a decision to lift the ban on certain industries has been taken.

The bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "the committee's report states measures that have been taken. So far as construction activities have been taken it's been stated that a decision will be taken tomorrow. We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution."

The Bench now posted the air pollution case for hearing in the first week of February 2022.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre and the Commission told the apex court that the hospital construction activities and interior work are permitted to resume but all other construction work has not been permitted to resume in NCR.

The commission said a decision will be taken by tomorrow on whether to lift the ban on other construction activities in Delhi-NCR. There is a continuous inspection by the 40 flying squads, Solicitor General added.

Solicitor General further told the Bench that thermal power plants that were shut are continuing to be shut but more will not be shut as discussed with Power Ministry.

Mehta also informed the top court that there is a committee for a long-term solution comprising of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) experts etc. to find a solution so that knee-jerk reaction for every year on air pollution is not needed.

On December 3, the apex court had allowed Delhi government to go ahead with construction activities of hospitals in the city and expressed satisfaction over fresh steps taken by the Commission for enforcement of orders to tackle pollution.

The top court has been hearing pleas seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air quality situation in the national capital region.

In the meanwhile, a new analysis by air pollution policy tracking platform NCAP Tracker has reported that Delhi has not been able to meet the CPCB’s annual average safe limit of nitrogen dioxide – 40 micrograms per cubic metre – since 2013.

From 2013 to 2020, average annual NO2 levels in the national capital ranged from 61 micrograms per cubic metre to 73 micrograms per cubic metre.

The capital recorded an annual average NO2 concentration of 61 micrograms per cubic metre in 2020, the lowest in the last 8 years.

This shows that despite the complete nationwide lockdown which halted all transport, industrial activity and many other NO2 emitting sources for three months, the year’s average could not be anywhere close to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) safe limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

Nitrogen oxides are a family of toxic, highly reactive gases which form when fuel is burned at high temperatures. NOx pollution is emitted by automobiles, trucks and various non-road vehicles like construction equipment, boats, etc.

Industrial sources of NOx are essentially fossil-fuel based power plants, incineration plants, wastewater treatment facilities, glass and cement production facilities and oil refineries.

Delhi recorded a gradual increase in average annual NO2 levels from 2015 to 2018, with 2018 and 2019 recording 73.66 micrograms per cubic metre and 71 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

The analysis also revealed that NO2 emission reduced significantly (by up to 290 per cent) during the Covid-19 lockdown period from March 25 to April 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 due to the reduced operating capacity of the thermal power plants in areas surrounding Delhi.

During the lockdown, the NO2 in the city outflow was also significantly reduced due to restrictions on traffic movement.

(With inputs from agencies)

