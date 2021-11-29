The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concerns over the rising pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region and observed that while pollution levels are rising, there is another problem of Covid-19.

The Supreme Court further directed the Delhi government to frame a comprehensive plan and place before it for planting trees and saplings in Delhi. The plan has to be submitted before the Court within 12 weeks.

Additionally, the Supreme Court also directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take permission of Chief Forest Conservator to cut trees for the construction of the Phase IV metro expansion project.

The apex court has said it will ask the Centre whether continuing construction work at the Central Vista project is adding to dust pollution and asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to explain what steps were taken to curb air pollution caused by the project in Delhi.

"We're struggling how to control air pollution in Delhi, whether its Central Vista or anything else. Don't think we don't know anything. Don't flag certain issues to divert attention. Solicitor General will have to reply on this," the apex court said.

Supreme Court has asked Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP governments to explain the steps they've taken in compliance with directions by Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR to curb air pollution and seeks compliance reports from them. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on December 2.

Just last week, the Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre and states to ensure implementation of the decisions taken in a meeting to curb air pollution, observing that it cannot get into the “nitty gritty" and the bureaucracy has developed a "sort of inertia" of not taking decisions which are left to the courts.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas, which held the meeting at the direction of the apex court with the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, came out with a slew of emergency steps to deal with industrial pollution, thermal plants, vehicular emissions, dust control, diesel generators as well as encouraging work from home.

