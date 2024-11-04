Delhi Air Pollution: SC pulls up Delhi govt, police commissioner for not implementing firecracker ban — ‘Strict action…’

The Supreme Court has expressed strong discontent over the Delhi government's failure to enforce a firecracker ban during Diwali. With pollution levels soaring, the court demands immediate accountability and action from local authorities to address the worsening air quality in the national capital.

Livemint
Updated4 Nov 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Delhi Air Pollution: Roads across Delhi-NCR were littered with firecrackers remains after Diwali night, as can be seen in the picture captured on November 1.
Delhi Air Pollution: Roads across Delhi-NCR were littered with firecrackers remains after Diwali night, as can be seen in the picture captured on November 1. (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times)

Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded authorities over violation of firecrackers ban in Delhi during Diwali amid rising pollution levels in the national capital that are nearing ‘severe’ mark.

Over non-compliance of court orders, the apex court sought response from Delhi government and police commissioner. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih on November 4 ascertained that there was a total non-compliance with the government's restrictions on bursting firecrackers, citing newspaper reports.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave flagged that there was absolute non-compliance with firecracker restrictions during Diwali festival this year.

The Supreme Court Bench observed that firecrackers were being brought into the captal city from neighbouring states. "People are bringing fire-crackers from other states. There has to be public campaign before Diwali, lack of public understanding," the SC Bench suggested.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Punjab records 484 stubble-burning cases on Diwali

The court has asked the authorities to respond about the steps that were taken to implement firecrackers ban within a weeks time.

Furthermore, the top court questioned Punjab and Haryana governments and directed them to respond on rise in farm fire incidents during last 10 days of October.

What SC said

— Firecrackers ban was hardly implemented.

— Some strict action, such as sealing of premises, needed against those violating firecrackers ban in Delhi.

— Punjab and Haryana govts to respond on rise in farm fire incidents during last 10 days of October.

Also Read | ‘No Hindu-Muslim in this, life is important’: Arvind Kejriwal on firecracker ban

— We need to do something so that court orders on firecrackers ban are not violated during Diwali next year.

Advocate HS Phoolka informed that the hearing of the ‘violation of firecracker ban’ will be held on November 11. "The Supreme Court has taken very seriously the fact that the ban on burning firecrackers during Diwali has not been implemented, ANI quoted HS Phoolka as saying. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Police Commissioner and asked him to file an affidavit and explain why this ban was not implemented, the Advocate said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution Alert: Gopal Rai warns of ’crucial’ next 15 days

According to Bar and Bench report, the apex Court will review Diwali-related pollution issue again on November 14.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Air Pollution: SC pulls up Delhi govt, police commissioner for not implementing firecracker ban — ‘Strict action…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:54 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:44 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:46 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,615.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    65.4 (4.22%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.