Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded authorities over violation of firecrackers ban in Delhi during Diwali amid rising pollution levels in the national capital that are nearing 'severe' mark.

Over non-compliance of court orders, the apex court sought response from Delhi government and police commissioner. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih on November 4 ascertained that there was a total non-compliance with the government's restrictions on bursting firecrackers, citing newspaper reports.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave flagged that there was absolute non-compliance with firecracker restrictions during Diwali festival this year.

The Supreme Court Bench observed that firecrackers were being brought into the captal city from neighbouring states. "People are bringing fire-crackers from other states. There has to be public campaign before Diwali, lack of public understanding," the SC Bench suggested.

The court has asked the authorities to respond about the steps that were taken to implement firecrackers ban within a weeks time.

Furthermore, the top court questioned Punjab and Haryana governments and directed them to respond on rise in farm fire incidents during last 10 days of October.

Advocate HS Phoolka informed that the hearing of the ‘violation of firecracker ban’ will be held on November 11. "The Supreme Court has taken very seriously the fact that the ban on burning firecrackers during Diwali has not been implemented, ANI quoted HS Phoolka as saying. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Police Commissioner and asked him to file an affidavit and explain why this ban was not implemented, the Advocate said.