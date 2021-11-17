The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

The commission had held a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of Delhi and NCR states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with the severe air pollution in the region ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

“All public and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education," the CAQM directions read.

The Supreme Court, which had instructed the Commission For Air Quality Management to hold the joint meeting regarding the pollution levels in Delhi, will hear the matter on Wednesday.

Delhi's air quality was again in the severe category with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 403 after remaining in the 'very poor' category till Tuesday morning when the AQI was recorded at 396.

The air quality index in neighbouring cities was also in the 'very poor category -- Ghaziabad (356), Greater Noida (361), Gurugram (369) and Noida (397) -- at 4 PM.

NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 per cent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi – NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa – will remain operational till November 30.

