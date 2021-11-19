Delhi pollution: Second phase of ‘Red Light On, Gadi Off’ kicked off today

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The second phase of fortnight-long "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign kicked off on Friday at 100 crossings in Delhi. The campaign has been launched in an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second phase of fortnight-long "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign kicked off on Friday at 100 crossings in Delhi. The campaign has been launched in an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital.

For the sixth consecutive day, the air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category. On Friday morning, the air quality index (AQI) was at 370, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

For the sixth consecutive day, the air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category. On Friday morning, the air quality index (AQI) was at 370, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Neighbouring Faridabad (352), Ghaziabad (356), Greater Noida (345), Gurugram (323) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neighbouring Faridabad (352), Ghaziabad (356), Greater Noida (345), Gurugram (323) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To garner support for the cause, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited ITO crossing earlier today and appealed to people to make the fight against pollution successful.

To garner support for the cause, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited ITO crossing earlier today and appealed to people to make the fight against pollution successful.

Rai said, “Different researches have shown that nearly 30% of pollution in Delhi is due to its internal sources in which vehicular emissions are major contributors."

Rai said, “Different researches have shown that nearly 30% of pollution in Delhi is due to its internal sources in which vehicular emissions are major contributors."

“Everyday one person on an average burns fuel for 20-25 minutes at traffic junctions throughout the day. This is wastage and also major source of pollution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Everyday one person on an average burns fuel for 20-25 minutes at traffic junctions throughout the day. This is wastage and also major source of pollution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The main aim of the 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in the city. We have now decided to extend this campaign for 15 days from today and continue till December 3," Rai told reporters at ITO crossing.

"The main aim of the 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in the city. We have now decided to extend this campaign for 15 days from today and continue till December 3," Rai told reporters at ITO crossing.

Rai said that the Delhi government has been taking all necessary steps to control pollution in the city. These steps include ban on entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential goods; 100 per cent work from home for all government employees, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rai said that the Delhi government has been taking all necessary steps to control pollution in the city. These steps include ban on entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential goods; 100 per cent work from home for all government employees, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The campaign was started on October 18 and was to end on November 18 but seeing the spike in pollution levels the government has decided to start the second phase of the campaign from Friday.

The campaign was started on October 18 and was to end on November 18 but seeing the spike in pollution levels the government has decided to start the second phase of the campaign from Friday.

Delhi contributes 31% to the pollution

Delhi contributes 31% to the pollution

Rai, citing a report yesterday, pointed out, Delhi contribution to air pollution is just 31%, while the remaining 69% is from outside the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rai, citing a report yesterday, pointed out, Delhi contribution to air pollution is just 31%, while the remaining 69% is from outside the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment has based its report on the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment has based its report on the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Rai said, “As per CSE report on the basis of SAFAR data between October 24 and November 8, Delhi's contribution in air pollution is 31% and the remaining 69% of the pollution is from outside Delhi."

Rai said, “As per CSE report on the basis of SAFAR data between October 24 and November 8, Delhi's contribution in air pollution is 31% and the remaining 69% of the pollution is from outside Delhi."

“The report matches 2016 TERI data which said 36% pollution released from Delhi and 64% from outside." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The report matches 2016 TERI data which said 36% pollution released from Delhi and 64% from outside." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urging Union minister Bhupender Yadav to call a joint meeting, Rai further asserted, “it is impossible to curb pollution without a joint-action plan by the Centre."

Urging Union minister Bhupender Yadav to call a joint meeting, Rai further asserted, “it is impossible to curb pollution without a joint-action plan by the Centre."

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}