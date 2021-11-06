As the air quality across Delhi-NCR slipped to the ‘severe' category on Diwali, the recently installed smog tower at Connaught Place could not provide breathable air to the residents in the nearby area. While official sources claim that smog towers can reduce pollution to a certain extent, environmentalists are of the opinion that there is no proven record to establishes that they are effective.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, the 24-metre-high smog tower recorded a PM2.5 concentration of 642 micrograms per cubic metre at the inlet and 453 micrograms per cubic metre at the outlet.

The smog tower could only reduce the PM10 level from 649 micrograms per cubic metre to 511 micrograms per cubic metre, as per the readings taken at 9 pm.

The safe limit for PM2.5 and PM10 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre and 100 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

Earlier, it lowered the PM2.5 concentration from 538 micrograms per cubic metre to 261 micrograms per cubic metre and the PM10 levels from 603 micrograms per cubic metre to 288 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am.

At 10 am, the PM2.5 concentration was reduced from 481 micrograms per cubic metre to 228 micrograms per cubic metre and the PM10 levels from 544 micrograms per cubic metre to 250 micrograms per cubic metre.

Smog towers can never be a solution to the problem

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai did not respond to any queries regarding the smog tower data, as reported by news agency PTI. However, official sources said, smog towers can "reduce pollution only to a certain extent and one cannot expect the large air purifiers to provide clean air on hazardous air quality days".

Sunil Dahiya of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, quoted by PTI, claimed all environmentalists and scientists have been saying there is no proven record or data globally that establishes that smog towers are effective.

"This experiment at Connaught Place has shown that smog towers can never be a solution to the problem of air pollution. Any further wastage of money on such structures should be stopped immediately. The money should be utilised to reduce pollution at source," he said.

Last year, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the smog tower, officials claimed that the smog tower can purify air in a one-km radius around it at a rate of around 1,000 cubic metres per second.

The chief minister had said the construction of more smog towers in the capital would depend on the success of the pilot project.

The smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg has 5,000 coarse filters and 5,000 fine filters developed by experts at the University of Minnesota which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category

A thick layer of acrid smog hovered over Delhi-NCR on Friday as people continued to burst crackers on Diwali despite the ban. Meanwhile, emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36%, pushing the capital's 24-hour average air quality index for the day after Diwali to 462, the highest in five years.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category, informed the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Saturday.

As per SAFAR's analysis at 6 am today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in the 'severe' category with the overall AQI standing at 533.

Earlier on Friday, the overall air quality of Delhi was plunged into the upper end of the very poor category, SAFAR informed.

(With inputs from agencies)

