Delhi pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. However, measures from Stages 1 and 2 will continue to be implemented to control pollution levels, reported ANI.
The Commission, responsible for strategizing air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, in a statement said, "Delhi's air quality has shifted from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' range. As a result, measures under Stage III, implemented earlier, are now being withdrawn."
The commission lifted the restrictive measure of Stage 3 after torrential rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday. The Meteorological Department of India forecast more showers until December 28. The continuous downpour has brought down the pollution level across the city, thus improving air quality. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality stood at 334 at 8:00 pm on Friday, which falls in ‘very poor’ category.
The air quality situation in Delhi-NCR is predicted to improve further owing to favourable meteorological conditions, IMD and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said. Notably, Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend during the day.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.