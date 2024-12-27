Delhi pollution: Stage 3 of GRAP has been revoked in Delhi-NCR by Commission for Air Quality Management. Meanwhile, the commission said measures under stages 1 and 2 of Graded Response Action Plan will remain effective to manage pollution levels.

Delhi pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. However, measures from Stages 1 and 2 will continue to be implemented to control pollution levels, reported ANI.

The Commission, responsible for strategizing air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, in a statement said, "Delhi's air quality has shifted from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' range. As a result, measures under Stage III, implemented earlier, are now being withdrawn."

The commission lifted the restrictive measure of Stage 3 after torrential rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday. The Meteorological Department of India forecast more showers until December 28. The continuous downpour has brought down the pollution level across the city, thus improving air quality. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality stood at 334 at 8:00 pm on Friday, which falls in 'very poor' category.

The air quality situation in Delhi-NCR is predicted to improve further owing to favourable meteorological conditions, IMD and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said. Notably, Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend during the day.

What rolling back of stage 3 curbs under GRAP means? Since, GRAP Stage 3 entails prohibition of non-essential construction work in the private sector, such activities will now be allowed across Delhi-NCR.

Enforcement of stage 3 required that classes up to grade 5 must be shifted to hybrid mode. The restrictions under Stage 3 of GRAP offered parents and students the option to choose online school education wherever possible. Now all classes will resume to offline mode.