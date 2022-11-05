Delhi pollution: Surge in patients suffering from asthma, respiratory problems

According to Dr. Suresh Kumar of LNJP hodpital, the prevalence of patients with asthma, respiratory issues, and high blood pressure has grown in the national capital region
Thick smog blanketed National Capital Region is still in the "very poor" zone of air quality parameter. This is primarily due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and raging farm fires in Punjab. Apart from visibility issues, the thick sheet of pollution is causing severe damage to health conditions of inhabitants.
Dr Suresh Kumar, MD at LNJP hospital in Delhi said, “Number of patients suffering from Asthma, respiratory problems & blood pressure has increased." He further added, “Polluted air with increased PM 2.5 presence exacerbates breathing problems in affected people. 10-15 people & 2-3 children coming every day to hospital."
Yesterday, former Director of AIIMS, Delhi Dr Randeep Guleria had said that air pollution in India's national capital region has been affecting the organs of the people.
Dr Guleria said, "It is causing more disability than even tobacco smoke. We talk a lot about smoking, but not about using tobacco. But now the burden of disability has shifted more towards air pollution and even that is causing a big problem than as compared to smoking."
He believed that those who struggled with asthma or bronchitis could even relocate to coastal locations when pollution levels rose in order to protect themselves.
On Saturday, pollution levels in Delhi were in the very poor category as the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 381, the Central Pollution Control Board said. However, it improved slightly from severe to very poor as 30 of the 37 monitoring stations recorded the AQI below 400 mark at 6 pm.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
A 24-hour average PM 2.5 concentration of up to 15 micrograms per cubic metre is regarded as safe by the World Health Organization.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that primary schools would be shuttered beginning on Saturday in an effort to protect children due to the dangerous pollution levels.
A prohibition on non-BS VI diesel-powered light motor vehicles is part of the Graded Response Action Plan's last stage, which has also been put into effect. Other than electric and CNG trucks, entry into Delhi is prohibited as well. Those who are carrying necessities are excluded.
A prohibition on non-BS VI diesel-powered light motor vehicles is part of the Graded Response Action Plan's last stage, which has also been put into effect. Other than electric and CNG trucks, entry into Delhi is prohibited as well. Those who are carrying necessities are excluded.