Delhi faces alarming pollution levels as the Yamuna River is coated in toxic foam. The BJP has criticised the AAP government for its inability to improve water quality, despite extensive financial investments aimed at cleaning the river.

Delhi pollution: Toxic foam covers the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, and pollution level remains high in the river. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Yamuna river stretch in the Kalindi Kunj area can be seen covered with thick layer of toxic foam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air and water pollution have increased to alarming levels in the national capital with the onset of the winter season. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders continue to target the AAP-led Delhi government over its failure to curb water pollution in Yamuna and air pollution in the city.

Hitting out at the AAP government over water pollution in Yamuna river, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday said,"The condition of the Yamuna River is still the same despite spending ₹7000 crores to clean it. Will the same people, who promised to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and take a dip in it, stand by their promise?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yamuna water pollution Yamuna is a tributary of river Ganga, which emanates from the mighty Himalayas and passes through states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, etc. The river is facing immense water pollution in several regions of Uttar Pradesh, mainly because of untreated sewage discharge.

The unchecked discharged of waste water in Ganga and tributaries is one of the major reason of water pollution even in Delhi.

“We find that out of the 326 drains disclosed in the report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) dated October 22, 247 drains are untapped (in the state) and discharging 3,513.16 MLD of waste water into the river Ganga and its tributaries," PTI quoted the National Green Tribunal hearing a case related to pollution in Ganga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While directing, the UP government officials to file an affidavit disclosing the information regarding drains across different districts, the NGT panel took note of the CPCB report disclosing the status of 41 STPs across 16 Ganga-front towns, which said six plants are non-operational and of the 35 operational STPs, only one complied with the rules.