Delhi pollution update: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital ﻿ continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data revealed.

The AQI was recorded at 313 in Anand Vihar, 305 in RK Puram, 325 in Mundka, and 309 in Patparganj, all four in the 'very poor' category.

The air quality oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" levels in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region on Tuesday, according to a government agency.

Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 during the morning hours however reached "severe" category at some places in the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the AQI was 317 at Sector 62, 298 at Sector 116 followed by 294 at Sector 1, while the station at Sector 125 showed "insufficient" data for the last 24 hours.

In Greater Noida, an AQI of 307 was recorded at Knowledge Park V and 324 at Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB data at 8 pm.

In Ghaziabad, an AQI of 337 was recorded at the station in Loni followed by 305 at Sanjay Nagar, 300 at Indirapuram and 274 at Vasundhara, according to the CPCB figures.

In Gurgaon, the AQI was 316 at Teri Gram, 315 at Sector 51 and 246 at Vikas Sadan, while there was "no sufficient data" for NISE Gwal Pahari, it showed.

In Faridabad, the AQI was recorded 332 at Sector 11, 316 at Sector 16A, 311 at Sector 30 and 271 at New Industrial Town at 8 pm.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

