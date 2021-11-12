In the national capital Delhi, vehicles have emerged as the major reason for air pollution, according to a study by the think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). The CSE study said that vehicles contributed to more than 50% of Delhi's pollution between October 24 and November 8, this year. This is followed by household pollution (12.5%-13.5%).

Industries contributed 9.9-13.7% of air pollution while construction activities accounted for 6.7-6.9% of pollution in the national capital.

Last month, the Delhi government had launched Red Light On, Gaadi Off' (red light on, ignition off) campaign to curb pollution in the capital. The Delhi government requested people to turn off their engines at the red light signal. Besides, the Delhi chief minister had also asked people not to use their personal vehicles at least one day every week to reduce vehicular pollution.

During November 2-6, the contribution of pollution sources in NCR dominated the initial phase -- going up to 70-80%, according to the study. Its share declined during the smog episode post-Diwali when the relative contribution of Delhi's own sources increased.

Similarly, the contribution of biomass burning from other states remained low in the initial pre-Diwali phase but peaked post-Diwali.

Clearly, after the closure of all coal-based power plants, expansion of natural gas usage in industry, and controls on dirty fuels, vehicles have emerged as the biggest real-time contributor among the local sources of winter pollution in Delhi this year, Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE said.

