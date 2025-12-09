Delhi pollution: ‘Very Poor’ AQI reported in several parts of national capital on Tuesday

The air quality in several parts of Delhi continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category on Tuesday. Ashok Vihar (305), Bawana (342), Anand Vihar (319), Chandani Chowk (333), and Dwarka (314) all recorded ‘Very Poor’ AQI levels.

The AQI around India Gate and Kartavya Path remained around 265, which falls in the 'Poor' category, as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).

At Ghazipur, AQI was reported to be 319, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

The Akshardham area also recorded 319.

A layer of toxic smoke blanketed the ITO area, where AQI was around 294.

The AQI from the Anand Vihar area was 319.

According to the CPCB classification, AQI of 0-50 is 'Good', 51-100 'Satisfactory', 101-200 'Moderate', 201-300 'Poor', 301-400 'Very Poor', and 401-500 'Severe'.

Kartavya Path protests: Bail order expected today A Delhi court is set to pass orders on the bail pleas of several individuals who were arrested during a protest against worsening air quality in the city at the Kartavya Path on 23 November.

The bail order was deferred to 9 December after Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema fell ill, as per a PTI report.

The protesters were accused of raising controversial slogans and using pepper spray on the police trying to contain them.

Several of those arrested are students, and their lawyers have argued that exams are coming up shortly and bail needs to be granted "on an urgent basis," as per a PTI report.

Mumbai air quality Although Mumbai woke up to a layer of haze, the CPCB reported that AQI around the Bandra Reclamation area was around 170, which has been categorised as 'moderate'.