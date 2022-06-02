Delhi: Portfolios held by Satyendra Jain allocated to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday. He has been sent to ED custody till 9 June by a court, which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A total of eight portfolios held by Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate's custody, have been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A total of eight portfolios held by Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate's custody, have been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
“In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD(Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding," read a notification issued on Wednesday by the general administration department of the Delhi government.
“In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD(Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding," read a notification issued on Wednesday by the general administration department of the Delhi government.
This comes even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday he has been informed by a credible source that Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any "bogus" case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Thursday he has been informed by a credible source that Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any "bogus" case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The chief minister also said many important projects like Mohalla Clinics and cleaning of the Yamuna river will be delayed due to Jain's arrest.
The chief minister also said many important projects like Mohalla Clinics and cleaning of the Yamuna river will be delayed due to Jain's arrest.
"I'd already announced a few months back that the Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him," said Kejriwal.
"I'd already announced a few months back that the Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him," said Kejriwal.
Hitting out at the Centre over recent raids, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate all leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at one go.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hitting out at the Centre over recent raids, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate all leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at one go.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public works," he said.
"I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public works," he said.
"Some people say this is because of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for the Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders five years ago but nothing was recovered," Kejriwal added.
"Some people say this is because of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for the Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders five years ago but nothing was recovered," Kejriwal added.
Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday. He has been sent to ED custody till 9 June by a court, which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday. He has been sent to ED custody till 9 June by a court, which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The opposition BJP and Congress have been demanded that Kejriwal should sack Jain from his Cabinet.
The opposition BJP and Congress have been demanded that Kejriwal should sack Jain from his Cabinet.