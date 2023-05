A portion of the road in Delhi's Khureji Khas caved in on Wednesday morning, which has affected morning peak hours traffic in the area, according to the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Portion of a road in Delhi's Khureji Khas caves in, affecting morning peak hours traffic. pic.twitter.com/GoxYpQQcNn — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

A large number of people gathered in the area after a sinkhole appeared on the road. Delhi Police has put a barricade around the Khureji Khas area.

