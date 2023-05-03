Delhi: Portion of Khureji Khas road caves in | Watch

A portion of the road in Delhi's Khureji Khas caved in on Wednesday morning, which has affected morning peak hours traffic in the area, according to the news agency ANI.
Take a look at the video below,
A large number of people gathered in the area after a sinkhole appeared on the road. Delhi Police has put a barricade around the Khureji Khas area.
(More details to be added.)
