Delhi: Portion of Khureji Khas road caves in | Watch

Delhi: Portion of Khureji Khas road caves in | Watch

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Livemint
Portion of Delhi's Khureji Khas caves in. (Twitter)

A portion of the road in Delhi's Khureji Khas caved in on Wednesday morning.

A portion of the road in Delhi's Khureji Khas caved in on Wednesday morning, which has affected morning peak hours traffic in the area, according to the news agency ANI.

Take a look at the video below,

A large number of people gathered in the area after a sinkhole appeared on the road. Delhi Police has put a barricade around the Khureji Khas area. 

(More details to be added.)

