Delhi posts 66 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths in a day; positivity rate 0.10%1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
Delhi reported 95 recoveries, taking the number of total number of patients who have recovered from the disease to 14,11,159
Delhi registered 66 new Covid-19 cases during Sunday, taking the total patient count to over 14,36,761. The national capital reported no deaths due to the infection during the day, with the overall Covid-19 toll at 25,066.
The city saw 67,316 Covid tests on the day, marking a positivity rate stood of 0.10 per cent, according to health bulletin shared by Delhi government on Sunday.
The cumulative positivity rate in the city is 5.93 per cent, while the cumulative fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.
Delhi reported 95 recoveries, taking the number of total number of patients who have recovered from the disease to 14,11,159.
On Covid management, 298 patients are admitted in hospitals, while two are in dedicated Covid care centre. A total of 170 patients are in home isolation.
Delhi recorded 47,021 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, and True Nat tests, and 20,295 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours. More than 2.42 crore Covid-19 tests have been done across the city.
In the last 24 hours, 60,097 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 59,845 received the second dose as well. The city saw 1,19,942 vaccinations in total during the day.
So far, almost 1.06 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi, of which, 77.4 lakh have been given the first dose, while over 29.35 lakh have received the full regimen of Covid-19 vaccination.
