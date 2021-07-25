Delhi posts 66 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; total positivity rate at 6.17%1 min read . 05:38 PM IST
A total of 69,896 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 over the day, taking the number of vaccinated beneficiaries to 96,57,900
Delhi reported 66 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 14,35,910. The cumulative case positivity rate now stands at 6.17 per cent. This was out of 70,758 Covid-19 tests done in the past 24 hours, marking a daily positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to a health bulletin by Delhi government.
The national capital saw two deaths due to the virus during the day, taking the cumulative death toll to 25,043. The overall fatality rate in the city now stands at 1.74 per cent.
Meanwhile, 72 Covid-19 patients recovered today, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,10,288. There are 579 active cases in Delhi, the health bulletin showed.
A total of 69,896 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 over the day. Of this 21,256 beneficiaries received the first dose, while 48,640 beneficiaries got their second dose.
As of now, 96,57,900 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi. While 72,73,432 beneficiaries have got the first dose, 23,84,468 beneficiaries have completed the regimen with the second dose.
A total of 49,568 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat Covid-19 tests were done during the day, while 21,190 rapid antigen tests were conducted. So far, 2,32,58,328 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city.
