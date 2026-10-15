Delhi power bills news: Now this is mandatory to avail electricity subsidy

The Delhi government has made Aadhaar authentication or proof of Aadhaar possession compulsory for consumers seeking benefits under its electricity subsidy scheme, according to a notification issued by the power department, Hindustan Times reported.

The notification, dated September 30 and published in the Delhi Gazette, requires eligible consumers to submit proof of their Aadhaar number through an online portal or any other method specified by the government.

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The rule will cover beneficiaries served by power distribution companies, including BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL). Consumers in areas served by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Military Engineer Services (MES) will also be covered.

According to official figures cited by PTI in a report, by February 2026, the Delhi government's allocation for power subsidy reached ₹4,037.63 crore. The government's budget for the current financial year stands at ₹3,500 crore.

Over 85% consumers avail power subsidy Power consumers in Delhi stands at 73 lakh, rising by nearly 40% in the last decade.

Around 84 per cent (52.3 lakh) of 73 lakh domestic consumers in 2024-25 availed power subsidy in Delhi. It rose to 87 per cent (55 lakh) in 2025-26.

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Under the Delhi government's scheme, consumers get up to 200 units of electricity free every month. Those using between 201 and 400 units receive a 50% subsidy, capped at ₹800 per month.

According to the Power Department's notification, the electricity subsidy scheme is implemented through power distribution companies BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), along with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Military Engineer Services (MES) in their respective areas.

Aadhaar requirement aimed at targeted delivery Issued under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the notification says the requirement is intended to establish beneficiaries' identities and ensure that subsidies reach the intended recipients. The scheme's expenditure is funded through the Consolidated Fund of Delhi.

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Consumers who do not yet have an Aadhaar number will not be excluded from applying for the subsidy. They can submit an Aadhaar enrolment application and provide their details along with the 14-digit enrolment ID to claim the benefit.

The power department and agencies implementing the scheme have been instructed to publicise the new requirement through the media to inform consumers about the change.

Online portal planned Officials cited by Hindustan Times said a dedicated online portal will be introduced to simplify the process. Beneficiaries will also have to renew their choice annually to continue receiving the electricity subsidy.

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