Delhi's power demand touches all-time high of 7,717 MW amid heatwaves, no relief in sight
Delhi's peak demand broke all previous records, according to the data shared by the SLDC. At 3.33 pm on Tuesday, the power demand reached 7,717 MW – recording the peak demand which was the highest ever in the history of the national capital.
Power demand and scorching heat go hand-in-hand. As Delhi witnessed a severe heatwave, the peak power demand in the national capital surged to an all-time high of 7,717 MW on Tuesday afternoon, according to Delhi's State Load Despatch Center (SLDC).