Power demand and scorching heat go hand-in-hand. As Delhi witnessed a severe heatwave, the peak power demand in the national capital surged to an all-time high of 7,717 MW on Tuesday afternoon, according to Delhi's State Load Despatch Center (SLDC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the data reflected on the SLDC website, Delhi's peak demand broke all previous records. At 3.33 pm on Tuesday, it reached 7,717 MW – recording the peak demand which was “the highest ever in the history of the national capital".

"Fourth day in a row, Delhi’s peak power demand crossed 7000 MW. For the first time, Delhi’s peak power demand likely to cross 8000 MW, DISCOM officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The minimum load recorded on Tuesday as of 9 pm was at 5,109 MW around 8 am, according to SLDC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi SLDC said in a post on X on Tuesday, "At 15:33 hrs today, Delhi's maximum demand met a new all time high today of 7717 MW; crossing for the first time the high made in June 2022."

Delhi's previous all-time high peak power demand was 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022, around 3:10 pm. On Monday Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 7,572 MW – the highest ever in May in Delhi.

'BSES discoms are fully prepared' BSES Delhi assured that its discoms "are fully prepared to ensure a reliable power supply to its around 50 lakh consumers and 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our robust arrangements include long-term PPAs, green power, and banking arrangements with other states," BSES Delhi said in a post on X.

The BSES Delhi also informed that it is also leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI and Machine Learning to accurately predict power demand and ensure a steady power supply.

"Around 2,100 MW of green power to play an important role in powering Delhi during the summer months," a spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwaves in Delhi and power demand Heatwave conditions impact power demands during summer. The power demand can be attributed to weather conditions as residents tend to use more air conditioning and cooling appliances during extreme summer.

"Air conditioning can contribute to 30-50 per cent of the total annual energy consumption of any domestic or commercial establishment," discom officials said.

This week, Delhi's maximum temperature soared to over 45°C, while many were left grappling for relief amid severe heatwaves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be around 45 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported.

Adding to the woes, the weather department predicted heatwave conditions until Saturday (May 25). The maximum temperature is expected to touch 46°C by next week, May 27. The weather department also issued a red alert for the next four days.

