Delhi power subsidy: Online and offline options to opt in or opt out

From October 1, the power subsidy offered by Delhi government will not automatically apply on the electricity bills of eligible consumers but for those who specifically opt for the scheme
Consumers here will be given both online and offline options to opt for or out of the power subsidy given by the Delhi government on monthly consumption of up to 400 units of electricity, officials said, PTI reported.
Since a majority of over 80 per cent consumers pay their electricity bill online, there will be usual platforms of discom portals and apps for registering to opt in or out of the subsidy scheme, a power department official said.
However, those not using the online mode will be free to do so by filling up forms and submitting it at discom offices, the official said.
The modalities for registration of consumers for subsidy is likely to be finalised by the month-end.
Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that only those consumers will be provided power subsidy who specifically opt for the scheme from 1 October. Kejriwal said the move would ensure that the scheme benefitted the people who needed it.
Domestic consumers get subsidies in two forms. Those consumers who use up to 200 units a month are given a 100% waiver (there are 3,039,766 such consumers at the moment. Consumers who use 201-400 units are given up to ₹800 in subsidy (there are 1,659,976 such consumers).
