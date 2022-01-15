Pregnant women and persons with disabilities who are employees of the city government will work from home in view of the surging Covid-19 cases, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a new order, reported news agency PTI .

“Considering the health and safety of people, persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending duties related to essential as well as non-essential services in offices of departments, PSUs, corporations, autonomous bodies, local bodies of the Delhi government," said the authority.

Such employees will have regular communication with their offices through mobile phone or email while working from home, the order stated.

Earlier, the DDMA had directed all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home. However, employees associated with essential services may work from their offices.

The government had also directed closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories.

“All private offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. The practice of work from home shall be followed. All restaurants and bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the order had said.

The exempted category of private offices, including those of banks, companies providing essential services, insurance and mediclaim, pharma companies, offices of advocates, courier services, non banking financial corporations, security services, media, petrol pumps and oil and gas retail and storage outlets, among others, were allowed to function with 100% staff.

The DDMA had imposed a yellow alert in Delhi on 28 December after the Covid positivity rate remained above five percent for the previous two consecutive days.

Covid situation in city

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the government will think of easing restrictions when the cases decline to 15,000.

The dip in the number of cases can be attributed to fewer tests (67,724) conducted the previous day, a sharp decline as compared to 1.05 lakh tests on 11 January.

