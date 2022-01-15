This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, the DDMA had directed all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home. However, employees associated with essential services may work from their offices
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Pregnant women and persons with disabilities who are employees of the city government will work from home in view of the surging Covid-19 cases, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a new order, reported news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pregnant women and persons with disabilities who are employees of the city government will work from home in view of the surging Covid-19 cases, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a new order, reported news agency PTI.
“Considering the health and safety of people, persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending duties related to essential as well as non-essential services in offices of departments, PSUs, corporations, autonomous bodies, local bodies of the Delhi government," said the authority.
“Considering the health and safety of people, persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending duties related to essential as well as non-essential services in offices of departments, PSUs, corporations, autonomous bodies, local bodies of the Delhi government," said the authority.
Such employees will have regular communication with their offices through mobile phone or email while working from home, the order stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Such employees will have regular communication with their offices through mobile phone or email while working from home, the order stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the DDMA had directed all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home. However, employees associated with essential services may work from their offices.
Earlier, the DDMA had directed all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home. However, employees associated with essential services may work from their offices.
The government had also directed closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories.
The government had also directed closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories.
“All private offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. The practice of work from home shall be followed. All restaurants and bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the order had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“All private offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. The practice of work from home shall be followed. All restaurants and bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the order had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The exempted category of private offices, including those of banks, companies providing essential services, insurance and mediclaim, pharma companies, offices of advocates, courier services, non banking financial corporations, security services, media, petrol pumps and oil and gas retail and storage outlets, among others, were allowed to function with 100% staff.
The exempted category of private offices, including those of banks, companies providing essential services, insurance and mediclaim, pharma companies, offices of advocates, courier services, non banking financial corporations, security services, media, petrol pumps and oil and gas retail and storage outlets, among others, were allowed to function with 100% staff.
The DDMA had imposed a yellow alert in Delhi on 28 December after the Covid positivity rate remained above five percent for the previous two consecutive days.