Covid-19: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government was preparing to deal with a coronavirus infection peak of 37,000 cases a day. He also said that the national capital was preparing for oxygen storage capacity of 420 tons, and would set up genome sequencing labs to study coronavirus variants.

Also Read | Delhi Unlock 2.0: Metro, malls, shops to open from Monday. Check details

In the second wave, Delhi recorded the peak of 28,395 infections on April 20.

"We are ready to combat the third wave of #COVID19. We have set up a pediatric task force. Two genome sequencing labs to be set up for detection of new variants, if any," Kejriwal said while announcing unlock process for Delhi.

Also Read | Maharashtra to begin five-level unlock process on Monday: Check where restrictions will be lifted

The chief minister said that the government was working on boosting oxygen storage capacity in the capital. "With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen," he said.

During the second wave, Delhi had witnessed massive oxygen crisis at multiple hospitals, where Covid patients were being treated.

Kejriwal also informed that a team of doctors and experts would be set up to examine the demand of medicines to tackle the WhatsApp forwards of medicines.

Today, the chief minister said that ongoing lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. "Markets, malls to be opened on odd-even basis," he said.

From Monday, the private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff, the chief minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.