On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital is working on to host the Olympics in the city after 2047.

During his Independence Day address at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal also thanked Olympic medalists and said the country has to prepare to win 70 medals next time. He invited sportspersons to join the Delhi government's Sports University.

Besides, Kejriwal said that Delhi's per capita income should be equal to Singapore by 2047 and added that it could be achieved if both the government and people work together.

CM Kejriwal also called the people to make the Delhi world's best and most livable city and India a strong nation in the world by 2047.

He further launched ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"We were teaching subjects to students but they were never taught Deshbhakti. Now they will learn the essence of patriotism. I urge parents to talk to their children after they return to their homes to talk about Deshbhakti," kejriwal said.

He said the government will start yoga classes in parks, community halls and other such places across the city from October 2.

If 40-50 people in any residential colony come forward, the Delhi government will provide them yoga instructors, he added.

Kejriwal saluted the frontline workers who gave their lives during the pandemic and said the government gave ₹1 crore each to their families as a gesture of gratitude.

